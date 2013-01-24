FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lloyds to repay 8-10 bln eur of ECB long-term loan -source
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 24, 2013 / 1:06 PM / 5 years ago

Lloyds to repay 8-10 bln eur of ECB long-term loan -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Britain’s Lloyds Banking Group is to repay up to 10 billion euros ($13.3 billion) of the long-term cash it borrowed last year from the European Central Bank, a person close to the bank said.

Lloyds will repay 8-10 billion euros, or up to three-quarters of the 13.5 billion it borrowed in the ECB’s long-term refinancing operations (LTROs), as it has a strong balance sheet and liquidity position so doesn’t need the cash, the source said.

Lloyds took its cash in the ECB’s second LTRO offer, and plans to repay the cash when it is able to on Feb. 27, the source said. The UK bank, which borrowed the money through its Spanish, Irish and Dutch operations, will retain some of the loan as a currency hedge for some of its European assets, the source said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.