FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK's Lloyds hires Irish regulator as compliance chief
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 30, 2013 / 9:46 AM / 4 years ago

UK's Lloyds hires Irish regulator as compliance chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 30 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group said on Tuesday Ireland’s financial regulator Matthew Elderfield would join the bank in October with responsibility for overseeing all compliance and conduct risk activities.

Lloyds said Elderfield, currently deputy governor of the Central Bank of Ireland, would become director of conduct and compliance at the part-nationalised British lender.

Elderfield said earlier in April that he would step down from his role with Ireland’s central bank after three years in the job. He was hired in 2010 to overhaul a watchdog which had failed to rein in years of reckless lending.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.