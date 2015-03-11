Lloyds says threat of Britain leaving EU is an emerging risk

LONDON, March 11 (Reuters) - State-backed Lloyds Banking Group has identified political uncertainty ahead of the general election and the risk of Britain leaving the European Union an emerging risk.

“The outcome of the 2015 General Election and the likelihood of a referendum on British membership of the EU, remain unclear,” Lloyds said in its 2014 annual report, published on Wednesday.

The Conservative party, which is ahead in the latest polls, has committed to offering British voters a referendum on membership of the European Union in 2017. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Steve Slater)