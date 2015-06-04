UK regulator to fine Lloyds over 100 mln stg for PPI failings - Sky News

LONDON, June 4 (Reuters) - Britain’s financial regulator will fine Lloyds Banking Group over 100 million pounds ($154 million) for failings in the way it handled complaints about mis-sold loan insurance, Sky News reported on Thursday.

Lloyds, which sold more of the policies than other banks, has so far set aside 12 billion pounds to cover the cost of compensating customers for the mis-selling of the policies, known as payment protection insurance (PPI).

The FCA declined to comment on the matter. Lloyds could not be reached for comment.

The regulator fined Lloyds 4.3 million pounds in 2013 for not paying compensation quickly enough to customers wrongly sold insurance on loans and mortgages.