* Bank to miss end-June deadline
* Six jailed for 47 years for HBOS Reading fraud
* Victims say face delays for compensation
By Andrew MacAskill and Lawrence White
LONDON, June 27 Lloyds Banking Group is
set to miss an end-June deadline for offering compensation to
victims of one of Britain's largest fraud cases, the latest
delay in a decade-long struggle by business owners for redress.
Two former bankers at Lloyds' HBOS Reading business were
among those jailed in February for their involvement in the
scam, which affected 64 people, including Noel Edmonds, a TV
presenter and former disc jockey.
Lloyds set up a 100 million pound ($128 million)
compensation scheme in April and set the end-June deadline for
payment to victims hit by the fraud, which involved siphoning
off money from struggling businesses.
According to one source with knowledge of the matter, less
than a fifth of the 64 victims have received compensation offers
and only one has reached a settlement with the bank.
Edmonds is seeking more than 70 million pounds in
compensation for businesses he alleges were destroyed by the
fraud. He has set up a website with an "honesty countdown" clock
showing the time remaining for Lloyds to meet its self-imposed
deadline.
Lloyds on Tuesday said it now plans to make compensation
offers to some customers by the end of June.
Others "might need more time to provide input into the
review," it said.
A bank spokesman said in an email: "Our focus is on swift,
fair and appropriate compensation."
HBOS, once Britain's biggest mortgage lender under the
Halifax and Bank of Scotland brands, had to be rescued in a
state-engineered takeover in 2008 by rival Lloyds Banking Group.
Lloyds subsequently needed a 20 billion pound bailout of its own
after taking on HBOS.
Victims of the fraud have accused the bank of dragging out
the compensation process and underestimating the final amount it
will have to pay.
"Lloyds clearly just want to grind down its fraud victims by
a process of attrition, making the process of getting recompense
as difficult and frustrating as possible to force them into
accepting less than their entitlement," Jonathan Coad, a lawyer
for Edmonds said.
The jailed bankers pushed struggling business owners to
employ a costly turnaround consultancy as a condition for
receiving loans and, in some cases, hand over ownership.
One of the bankers received designer watches, exotic
holidays and sex with prostitutes in return for referring
clients to the consultancy, evidence presented in the trial
showed.
The delay in compensation is adding to the stress of
victims, some of whom have lost their homes or investments and
had families crumble, said Nikki Turner, one of the victims who
helped to uncover the fraud with husband Paul.
"We were vindicated in court but it's been a bit of
a Pyrrhic victory - we can't get on with our lives," Turner told
Reuters on Tuesday.
($1 = 0.7847 pounds)
(Reporting By Andrew MacAskill and Lawrence White. Editing by
Jane Merriman)