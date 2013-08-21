FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lloyds Banking Group sells German life insurance unit for $403 mln
August 21, 2013 / 6:22 AM / in 4 years

Lloyds Banking Group sells German life insurance unit for $403 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 21 (Reuters) - British state-backed lender Lloyds Banking Group said on Wednesday it had sold German life insurer Heidelberger Leben to a joint venture between private equity group Cinven and Hannover Re for around 300 million euros ($403 million).

Heidelberger Leben has a portfolio of around 600,000 policies, mainly unit-linked, and 5.2 billion euros of assets as at 31 December 2012. It is headquartered in Heidelberg and employs around 300 people.

The sale is expected to lead to a loss on disposal of around 330 million pounds in Lloyds’ group accounts but, combined with the sale of other assets, is expected to boost the Group’s common equity tier 1 capital by around 400 million pounds at completion, Lloyds said in a statement.

The cash proceeds from the sale will be used for general corporate purposes.

In a separate transaction, Lloyds also said it had sold a portfolio of leveraged loans to ELQ Investors II Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Goldman Sachs for 254 million pounds.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
