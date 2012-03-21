UPDATE 2-Lloyds raises $270 mln to fund bond coupon

* Issuing 479.3 million new shares at 35.47 pence

* Proceeds will pay interest payments on some bonds

* Shares down 0.7 percent

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, March 21 (Reuters) - Lloyds has raised 170 million pounds ($270 million) selling new shares to fund interest payments to hybrid-bond holders, making sure it continues to have good access to debt capital markets.

The European Commission banned Lloyds from paying dividends or making interest payments on some bonds after the bank got a bailout of around 20 billion pounds during the 2008 credit crisis from Britain which ended up with a 40 percent stake.

That ban ended earlier this year, and Lloyds said in February it would restart coupon payments to holders of hybrid capital securities - designed to take a hit when a bank is going through tough times.

Those payments were estimated at around 170 million pounds, and Lloyds said this would be funded by the issue of 479.3 million new shares at 35.47 pence, adding the move would have a neutral effect on its capital position.

Daiwa Capital Markets credit analyst Michael Symonds said the deal made sense for Lloyds, allowing it to pay bondholders without depleting its capital position.

“Lloyds is raising equity to pay these coupons, as opposed to using cash, to neutralise the impact on its capital ratios. This looks like a prudent step given the current focus of investors and regulators on capital preservation,” Symonds said.

Lloyds shares were down 1.1 percent at 35.8 in late morning trade - compared with the 63 pence average price at which the Britain acquired its stake.

Its equity capital-raising came after it drew down 11.4 billion pounds from the European Central Bank’s second offering of cheap three-year funds last month. The bank has a core Tier 1 capital ratio of 10.8 percent.

Lloyds also sold a 1.25 billion pound 13-year covered bond in January, offering a coupon of 5.125 percent. Domestic rivals Barclays and Royal Bank of Scotland have also tapped the sterling bond market.

It reported a 3.5 billion pound loss for 2011 in February, with earnings hit by a 3.2 billion hit to compensate customers mis-sold payment protection insurance meant to cover loan repayments during illness or unemployment.