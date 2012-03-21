FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lloyds raises 170 mln stg through new share issue
March 21, 2012 / 7:11 AM / 6 years ago

Lloyds raises 170 mln stg through new share issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 21 (Reuters) - Part-nationalised British bank Lloyds has raised 170 million pounds ($269.53 million) through a new share issue, Lloyds said on Wednesday, in a move that helps shore up its capital base.

Lloyds, which is 40 percent owned by the British government after a state bailout in 2008, said it had issued 479.3 million new shares at a subscription price of 35.47 pence per share.

Lloyds reported a 3.5 billion pound loss for 2011 in February, with its earnings hurt by a 3.2 billion pound hit to compensate customers for the mis-selling of payment protection insurance, which typically covers loan repayments if customers fall ill or lose their jobs.

