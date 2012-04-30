FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lloyds says had no approaches for Scottish Widows
#Deflation
April 30, 2012

Lloyds says had no approaches for Scottish Widows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 30 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group has not received any takeover approaches for Scottish Widows, its life assurance, pensions and savings business, a spokesman told Reuters on Monday.

London’s Evening Standard newspaper had reported that Lloyds had received a multi-billion pound approach from Edmund Truell, the founder of private equity firm Duke Street, who is bringing 500 million pound ($812 million) bid vehicle Tungsten to the stock market.

Lloyds said it had no plans to dispose of the business, however.

“Our Insurance business remains a core part of the group and we have had no such approach,” a spokesman said.

