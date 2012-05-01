FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Lloyds takes further 375 mln stg mis-selling hit
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
May 1, 2012 / 6:20 AM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-Lloyds takes further 375 mln stg mis-selling hit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 1 (Reuters) - British bank Lloyds said it would set aside another 375 million pounds ($608.9 million) to cover compensation for people mis-sold insurance as it reported a drop in quarterly profits.

Lloyds, which is 40-percent owned by the government after a financial crisis bailout, said the increased provision reflected an increase in the volume of complaints being received, echoing comments from Barclays last week.

Lloyds made a first quarter statutory pretax profit of 288 million pounds, down from 316 million i n the previous quarter.

Excluding the effects of liability management, volatile items and asset sales, it made a pretax profit of 543 million pounds, compared with 661 million the year before.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.