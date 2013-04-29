Lloyds agrees to sell Spanish retail business to Sabadell

LONDON, April 29 (Reuters) - British bank Lloyds on Monday said it had agreed to sell its Spanish retail banking business to Banco Sabadell in exchange for a 1.8 percent stake in the Spanish bank.

Under the agreement, Lloyds said Banco Sabadell would hand over shares from its treasury stock in exchange for Lloyds’ private and retail banking business in Spain, worth 1.52 billion pounds ($2.35 billion).

On completion Banco Sabadell will give Lloyds 53.7 million shares from its treasury holding worth around 72 million pounds, based on its average share price on April 26, said Lloyds, adding that Sabadell could pay a further 17 million pounds over the next five years dependent on mortgage book margins.