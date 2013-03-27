FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Lloyd's of London back in profit on fewer catastrophes
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 27, 2013 / 7:40 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Lloyd's of London back in profit on fewer catastrophes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Combined ratio 91.1 percent vs 106.8 pct in 2011

* Total resources of Society of Lloyd’s 59 bln stg

* Investment return 1.3 bln stg, vs 995 mln stg in 2011

LONDON, March 27 (Reuters) - The Lloyd’s of London insurance market returned to profit in 2012, bouncing back from a 516 million pounds loss in 2011 after claims fell on account of fewer natural disasters.

Pre tax profits during 2012 reached 2.77 billion pounds ($4.20 billion), Lloyds said, with net incurred claims falling to 10.1 billion pounds from 12.9 billion pounds a year earlier.

The financial performance of Lloyd‘s, which started out 324 years ago as a gathering of shipping merchants in a London coffee house, represents the combined results of about 80 competing insurance and reinsurance syndicates.

Listed companies which operate syndicates at Lloyd’s include Catlin, Hiscox and Amlin.

Lloyd’s said the 2012 investment return was 1.3 billion pounds, up from 995 million pounds a year earlier.

Claims in 2012 included a $2.2 billion hit from October’s Superstorm Sandy in the Caribbean.

However, 2012 proved easier overall on the insurance industry than 2011, the costliest on record for natural catastrophes that included severe earthquakes in Japan and New Zealand and tornadoes in the United States.

Lloyds Chief Executive Richard Ward called it “a strong result” in spite of the Superstorm Sandy hit.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.