Lloyds warns of further 'challenges' on past BoE lending scheme
March 11, 2015 / 2:01 PM / 3 years ago

Lloyds warns of further 'challenges' on past BoE lending scheme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 11 (Reuters) - State-backed Lloyds Banking Group warned on Wednesday that it continues to face regulatory “challenges” relating to the attempted manipulation of fees for a government lending scheme to help banks.

“It is clear that regulatory challenges remain relating to the Special Liquidity Scheme (SLS), the Repo Rate benchmark and the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR),” the bank said in its 2014 annual report.

Lloyds paid 217 million pounds ($326 million) in fines to British and United States regulators last year for its part in a global interest rate rigging scandal and for attempting to fix so-called “repo” rates to reduce fess for a taxpayer-backed scheme set up by the Bank of England to support British banks during the financial crisis of 2007-9.

$1 = 0.6661 pounds Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Steve Slater

