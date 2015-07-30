FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lloyds sells 2.6 bln stg of Irish loans to Goldman, CarVal, BoI group
July 30, 2015 / 6:21 AM / 2 years ago

Lloyds sells 2.6 bln stg of Irish loans to Goldman, CarVal, BoI group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group said it sold a portfolio of Irish commercial loans with a face value of 2.6 billion pounds ($4.1 billion) to a consortium including Goldman Sachs and Bank of Ireland.

Lloyds said on Thursday it sold the portfolio for about 827 million pounds in cash to a consortium comprising Ennis Property Finance, which is affiliated to Goldman; Feniton Property Finance Limited, affiliated to U.S. specialist investor CarVal; and Bank of Ireland.

Lloyds said the gross assets of the portfolio were 2.6 billion pounds, of which 2.3 billion were impaired. The assets made a loss of 130 million pounds in 2014.

It said the transaction is not expected to have a material impact on it but will add about 7 basis points to its capital ratios. ($1 = 0.6414 pounds) (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Sinead Cruise)

