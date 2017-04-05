Lloyds to close 100 branches, over 200 jobs eliminated - union

LONDON, April 5 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group plans to close a further 100 branches resulting in the loss of over 200 jobs, according to the Unite trade union.

The union said in a statement on Wednesday Britain's biggest mortgage lender plans to close 54 Lloyds branches, 22 Halifax branches and 24 Bank of Scotland branches.

"The continuous stream of branch closures announced by the UK's retail bank branches appears to show no signs of ending," said Rob MacGregor, Unite national officer.

A spokesman for Lloyds was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting By Andrew MacAskill, Editing by Lawrence White)