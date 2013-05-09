FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-UK's Lloyds to cut 850 jobs in plan to reduce costs
May 9, 2013 / 11:32 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-UK's Lloyds to cut 850 jobs in plan to reduce costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to state Lloyds 39 pct owned by taxpayer, not 81 pct)

LONDON, May 9 (Reuters) - State-backed Lloyds Banking Group said on Thursday it would cut 850 jobs in commercial banking, retail, and other operations as part of plans to reduce costs.

Lloyds, 39 percent owned by the British taxpayer, said the cutbacks were part of a strategic plan announced in 2011 to let 15,000 staff go and save 1.5 billion pounds a year ($2.3 billion).

$1 = 0.6425 British pounds Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Steve Slater

