FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Former trader sues Lloyds for unfair dismissal after Libor probe
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 23, 2015 / 10:06 AM / 2 years ago

Former trader sues Lloyds for unfair dismissal after Libor probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - A former trader at Lloyds Banking Group who was among eight people dismissed after the bank’s settlement for alleged manipulation of Libor interest rates is suing the bank for unfair dismissal, according to a court document.

The hearing for John Argent will start on Oct. 5, a schedule for a London employment tribunal released on Wednesday said.

Lloyds said in September 2014 it had dismissed eight employees following an investigation into the submission of benchmark interest rates after it was fined earlier in the year by U.S. and British regulators. Argent was one of those people, a person familiar with the matter said.

Reuters was not immediately able to contact Argent.

Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Alexander Smith

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.