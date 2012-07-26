FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lloyds' position in Libor probe to be clear in 6mths
July 26, 2012

Lloyds' position in Libor probe to be clear in 6mths

Matt Scuffham

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group said its situation as part of a global investigation into the Libor interest rate rigging scandal will become “very clear” in the next six months.

Lloyds on Thursday said it had received subpoenas from government agencies investigating Libor, dragging it deeper into a global probe, which has rocked rival Barclays after it was fined for manipulating rates.

“The situation will be clarified quickly. It will be made very clear in the next six months,” Antonio Horta-Osorio, Lloyds chief executive, told reporters after its half-year results.

His bank had not fired anyone after an internal investigation into the matter, he said.

