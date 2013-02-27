Lloyds to repay 10 bln eur of ECB long-term loan

LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Part-nationalised Lloyds Banking Group said on Wednesday it would repay 10 billion euros ($13 billion) of long-term cash it borrowed in 2012 from the European Central Bank.

Lloyds, which is 41 percent owned by the UK taxpayer, said it would repay nearly three-quarters of the 13.5 billion euros it borrowed in the ECB’s long-term refinancing operations (LTROs) when a window for repayment opens on Thursday.

A source close to the bank told Reuters in January that it was paying back the cash because its strong balance sheet and liquidity position meant it didn’t require the funds.

Lloyds, which borrowed the money through its Spanish, Irish and Dutch operations, will retain some of the loan as a currency hedge for some of its European assets, the source said.

Lloyds took its cash in the ECB’s second LTRO offer and could have kept the money for three years. The first repayment opportunity is on Thursday.