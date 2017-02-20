Lloyd's of London names Carnegie-Brown as chairman

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, appointed Bruce Carnegie-Brown as chairman on Monday, after his nomination was unanimously supported by its council.

Carnegie-Brown will take up the role in June and will step down from his current role as a non-executive director of insurance and reinsurance broker Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Plc, Lloyd's said.

Carnegie-Brown is former chief executive of Marsh Europe, a subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan Companies, a global professional services firm. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)