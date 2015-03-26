FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lloyd's of London posts unchanged profit for 2014
#Financials
March 26, 2015 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

Lloyd's of London posts unchanged profit for 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 26 (Reuters) - The Lloyd’s of London insurance market posted a pre-tax profit of 3.2 billion pounds ($4.76 billion) for 2014, it said on Thursday, unchanged from the previous year.

The market’s combined ratio, a measure of profitability for which a level below 100 percent indicates a profit, rose to 88.1 percent from 86.8 percent in 2013.

Lloyd’s of London’s return on capital dropped to 14.7 percent from 16.2 percent. ($1 = 0.6718 pounds) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn,; editing by Anjuli Davies)

