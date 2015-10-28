FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lloyd's of London Q3 investment returns fall
October 28, 2015

Lloyd's of London Q3 investment returns fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Insurance market Lloyd’s of London’s investment returns dropped in the third quarter, hit by volatile markets, it said on Wednesday.

Insurers have increasingly looked to investment income to boost profits in a competitive underwriting market. But low government bond yields in developed markets have hit returns, encouraging a move into riskier assets.

“Financial markets displayed a high degree of volatility in the third quarter as concerns over weakness in China caused investors to flee both emerging and developed equity markets,” Lloyd’s said in a trading statement.

“Losses were generated across most risk assets.”

Lloyd’s said its investments lost 0.2 percent in the first nine months, totalling 6 million pounds ($9 million).

It reported an investment return of 0.6 percent in the first half.

Lloyd’s acts as an umbrella organisation for more than 90 insurance syndicates.

$1 = 0.6541 pounds Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Matt Scuffham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
