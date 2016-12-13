FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Lloyd's of London says 2016 underwriting not profitable
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Phoenix aftermath
Trump unshackled
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 13, 2016 / 10:36 AM / 8 months ago

Lloyd's of London says 2016 underwriting not profitable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Underwriting has not been profitable this year for the 90-plus syndicates which operate on the Lloyd's of London insurance market, Lloyd's said on Tuesday.

"Current year underwriting is not profitable in aggregate at the moment," Lloyd's Chairman John Nelson and Chief Executive Inga Beale said in a statement.

"This is a matter of great concern to us."

Lloyd's was continuing to make the case to the British government for retaining current trading rights with the European Union but was also finalising work on alternative trading options, Nelson and Beale said. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.