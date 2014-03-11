FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 11, 2014 / 5:02 PM / 4 years ago

Lloyds Bank to cap pension increases for 35,000 staff

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 11 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group said on Tuesday it would cap the pensions of around 35,000 employees in a move that will boost income by 1 billion pounds ($1.66 billion) but risks a backlash from disgruntled employees.

Lloyds, which is 33 percent-owned by the government, said it would stop increases for employees in its final salary pension scheme, which has been closed to new staff for several years. Staff in the scheme had been receiving a 2 percent annual increase in their pensionable pay.

The bank said that, following consultations with members of the scheme and unions, it had agreed to pay affected staff a one-off lump sum worth 3 percent of their pensionable pay.

