LONDON, March 10 Lloyds Banking Group
said on Friday it has taken a further 350 million pound ($425.29
million) provision to compensate customers for mis-sold loan
insurance.
Britain's biggest mortgage lender said the new charge will
be reflected in the bank's first quarter results to be announced
at the end of April.
The latest provision comes after Britain's financial
watchdog last week pushed back by a few months the length of
time that consumers have to claim compensation until August 29,
2019.
($1 = 0.8230 pounds)
(Reporting By Andrew MacAskill, editing by Anjuli Davies)