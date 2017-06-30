LONDON, June 30 Britain's Lloyds Banking Group
said on Friday that it has stopped trading Qatari
Riyals and that the currency is no longer available for sale or
buy-back at its high-street banks.
A spokeswoman for the bank said a "third-party supplier"
that fulfils its foreign exchange service had ceased trading in
the currency from June 21.
"This currency is no longer available for sale or buy-back
across our high street banks including Lloyds Bank, Bank of
Scotland and Halifax," the spokeswoman said.
(Reporting By Andrew MacAskill; editing by John O'Donnell)