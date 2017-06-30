(Adds background)
LONDON, June 30 Britain's Lloyds Banking Group
said on Friday that it has stopped trading Qatari
riyals and that the currency is no longer available for sale or
buy-back at its high-street banks.
A spokeswoman for the bank said a "third-party supplier"
that carries out its foreign exchange service had ceased trading
in the currency from June 21.
"This currency is no longer available for sale or buy-back
across our high street banks including Lloyds Bank, Bank of
Scotland and Halifax," the spokeswoman said.
Qatar's central bank said on Friday it will guarantee all
exchange transactions for customers inside and outside Qatar
without delay, adding that all banks and foreign exchange
companies are committed to trading the riyal as usual
The statement came after media reports said some exchange
companies have stopped buying the Qatari riyal, which the
central bank called "baseless".
Exchange company Travelex said on Thursday it has resumed
purchasing the Qatari riyal globally after a brief suspension
"due to business challenges".
Economic sanctions and poor liquidity have created chaos in
the foreign exchange market for Qatari riyals, with the currency
trading far below its peg to the U.S. dollar.
The riyal has been increasingly volatile in the spot
market since Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and
Egypt cut diplomatic ties with Qatar on June 5, accusing it of
backing terrorism.
The Bank of England and British lenders including Barclays
, HSBC, and Royal Bank of Scotland were
not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting By Andrew MacAskill and; Sylvia Westall; editing by
John O'Donnell)