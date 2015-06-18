Lloyds CEO says return to private ownership 'within sight"

LONDON, June 18 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group’s Chief Executive Antonio Horta-Osorio said a return of the bank to full private ownership was “within sight” and praised a plan that allowed the government to sell shares in the open market.

The government has reduced its stake in the bank, bailed out during the 2007-9 financial crisis, to 18 percent from 43 percent. The rate of its selldown has accelerated this year after Morgan Stanley was mandated to sell shares through a trading plan known as a “dribble-out”.

“I personally think that the dribble-out was a really smart thing to do because it enabled the government to sell without any concerns about inside information,” Horta-Osorio told the British Bankers Association’s annual retail conference.

“It’s just a blind programme where they sell 15 percent on average of daily volumes and they have increased the number of shares sold at higher prices without discounts,” he said.