Lloyds CEO says return to private ownership 'within sight"
June 18, 2015 / 8:52 AM / 2 years ago

Lloyds CEO says return to private ownership 'within sight"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 18 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group’s Chief Executive Antonio Horta-Osorio said a return of the bank to full private ownership was “within sight” and praised a plan that allowed the government to sell shares in the open market.

The government has reduced its stake in the bank, bailed out during the 2007-9 financial crisis, to 18 percent from 43 percent. The rate of its selldown has accelerated this year after Morgan Stanley was mandated to sell shares through a trading plan known as a “dribble-out”.

“I personally think that the dribble-out was a really smart thing to do because it enabled the government to sell without any concerns about inside information,” Horta-Osorio told the British Bankers Association’s annual retail conference.

“It’s just a blind programme where they sell 15 percent on average of daily volumes and they have increased the number of shares sold at higher prices without discounts,” he said.

Reporting by Matt Scuffham; editing by Carolyn Cohn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
