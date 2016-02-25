Lloyds' board to review Brexit referendum impact - CEO says

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Lloyds will consider the impact of Britain’s possible exit from the European Union at the bank’s next board meeting, chief executive Antonio Horta-Osorio said on Thursday.

Britain will hold a referendum on whether to stay in or leave the EU in June.

Horta-Osorio also said the British economy was experiencing robust growth across its various segments and regions.

The chief executive also said he had committed not to sell his bonus shares in the bank until the government sells the rest of its stake. The government took a stake in Lloyds when it had to be rescued during the financial crisis but has been gradually selling it off. (Reporting by Lawrence White and Richa Naidu. Writing by Jane Merriman; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)