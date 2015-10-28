FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lloyds calls for quicker end to loan insurance compensation claims
October 28, 2015 / 7:57 AM / 2 years ago

Lloyds calls for quicker end to loan insurance compensation claims

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group has called for a proposed 2018 deadline for customers to claim compensation for loan insurance mis-selling to be brought forward.

“We think two years is excessive. We think that a shorter timebar will actually get people to act more quickly and get receipt of their money more quickly. And we also think that, in terms of general awareness, two years is not required,” Lloyds Finance Director George Culmer told reporters.

Lloyds on Wednesday set aside another 500 million pounds to compensate customers mis-sold payment protection policies, taking its total bill to 13.9 billion pounds, more than twice that of any other bank.

Reporting by Matt Scuffham, editing by Sinead Cruise

