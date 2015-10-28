FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lloyds Banking Group's bill for insurance mis-selling rises
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 28, 2015 / 7:01 AM / 2 years ago

Lloyds Banking Group's bill for insurance mis-selling rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group has taken another 500 million pounds ($765 million) charge to compensate customers mis-sold loan insurance, taking its total bill to 13.9 billion pounds, more than double any other bank.

Lloyds, Europe’s second-biggest bank by market value, on Wednesday reported an underlying profit of 2 billion pounds in the third-quarter, down from 2.2 billion pounds a year ago. Statutory profit, or pretax profit without one-offs, was 958 million pounds.

Britain’s financial regulator said in October that it intended to set a 2018 deadline for people to claim compensation for mis-sold loan insurance or payment protection insurance, a decision that was seen as positive for Lloyds. ($1 = 0.6532 pounds) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Steve Slater)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.