Lloyds makes new 2.1 bln pound mis-selling provision
February 25, 2016 / 7:07 AM / 2 years ago

Lloyds makes new 2.1 bln pound mis-selling provision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group on Thursday set aside another 2.1 billion pounds in the fourth quarter of 2015 to cover compensation for customers mis-sold loan insurance after reporting a 5 percent rise in its underlying full-year profit.

The bank, rescued during the financial crisis at a cost of 20.5 billion pounds ($28.56 billion) to taxpayers, reported an underlying profit of 8.1 billion pounds for 2015, up from 7.8 billion for the previous year. Analysts had estimated profit of around 6.4 billion pounds, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Lloyds, which paid its first dividend in more than six years for its 2014 financial year, said it would pay an ordinary dividend of 2.25 pence per share and a special dividend of 0.5 pence per share. ($1 = 0.7178 pounds) (Reporting by Lawrence White and Richa Naidu. Writing by Jane Merriman)

