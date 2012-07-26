FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lloyds sets aside 700 mln stg more for mis-selling
July 26, 2012 / 6:13 AM / in 5 years

Lloyds sets aside 700 mln stg more for mis-selling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - Britain’s biggest retail bank Lloyds Banking Group said it had increased funds set aside for compensating customers mis-sold insurance by a further 700 million pounds ($1.1 billion) in the second quarter.

Britain’s biggest retail bank said its underlying profit increased by 715 million pounds to 1.064 billion pounds in the first half, ahead of the consensus forecast of 1.03 billion, according to a poll of 20 analysts supplied by the company.

Lloyds has put aside 1.075 billion pounds to compensate for the mis-selling of payment protection insurance so far this year.

