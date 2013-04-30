Lloyds Q1 profits jump, lifts cost cutting target

LONDON, April 30 (Reuters) - State-backed Lloyds Banking Group reported a jump in first-quarter profits on the back of improved margins and lower costs on Tuesday, and raised the amount it expects to save from shrinking the bank.

Lloyds said costs in the first quarter fell 6 percent from a year ago and it expects to cut costs to about 9.15 billion pounds in 2014, a reduction of 2 billion pounds from 2010 and double its target when it laid out its restructuring plan.

Lloyds, 39 percent owned by the UK government, reported an underlying profit of 1.48 billion pounds ($2.3 billion) for the first quarter, up from 497 million a year ago.