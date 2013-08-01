FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lloyds considers restarting dividend as turnaround accelerates
August 1, 2013

Lloyds considers restarting dividend as turnaround accelerates

LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - State-backed Lloyds Banking Group said it expects to meet its targets on cost savings, capital strength and margins earlier than expected, laying the groundwork for Britain to start selling its stake in the bank.

Lloyds said it will start talks with regulators in the coming months about restarting its dividend, seen as a key part of Britain starting to offload its 39 percent holding in the bank.

Lloyds reported a profit of 2.1 billion pounds for the six months to the end of June, despite taking another 500 million pounds charge for the mis-selling of insurance protection products.

Britain is expected to start selling shares in the bank shortly with a share sale of about 5 billion pounds.

