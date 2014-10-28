FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lloyds bill for mis-selling insurance rises to over 11 bln stg
October 28, 2014

Lloyds bill for mis-selling insurance rises to over 11 bln stg

LONDON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group said on Tuesday it would set aside a further 900 million pounds ($1.45 billion) to compensate customers for mis-sold loan insurance, bringing its total bill so far to over 11 billion pounds.

Lloyds also said it will close 150 branches over the next 3 years in response to more customers banking online and would axe 9,000 jobs as it automates some support functions.

1 US dollar = 0.6205 British pound Reporting by Matt Scuffham. Editing by Clare Hutchison

