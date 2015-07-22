FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lloyds must release details of HBOS takeover legal advice - judge
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Future of Money
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 22, 2015 / 1:42 PM / 2 years ago

Lloyds must release details of HBOS takeover legal advice - judge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 22 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group must release details of legal advice it received in the run-up to its takeover of Halifax Bank of Scotland (HBOS) during the banking crisis in 2008, a judge in London’s High Court of Justice ruled on Wednesday.

The ruling, handed down in a pre-case hearing, was cheered by investors who have joined forces to sue Britain’s biggest retail bank and five of its former executives, alleging they were misled over the true financial position of HBOS at the time of the deal.

The Lloyds Shareholder Action Group alleges that the deal wiped billions of pounds off the total value of their Lloyds shares.

Lloyds, which subsequently had to be bailed out with 20.5 billion pounds ($32.02 billion) of taxpayer money, has denied the allegations and has been granted permission to appeal against the ruling. ($1 = 0.6402 pounds) (Reporting By Matt Scuffham, writing by Sinead Cruise, editing by Carolyn Cohn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.