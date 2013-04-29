FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lloyds to sell Spanish retail business to Sabadell - paper
#Financials
April 29, 2013 / 5:51 AM / 4 years ago

Lloyds to sell Spanish retail business to Sabadell - paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, April 29 (Reuters) - British bank Lloyds has agreed to sell its Spanish banking business to Banco Sabadell in exchange for a stake in the Spanish bank of between 1.5 and 2.0 percent, newspaper Expansion reported citing unnamed sector sources.

Under the agreement, Sabadell would hand over shares from its treasury stock in exchange for Lloyds’ private and retail banking business in Spain, with 28 offices, worth close to 2 billion euros ($2.6 billion), the newspaper said on Monday.

A stake of 1.5 to 2.0 percent in Sabadell is worth between 70 and 93 million euros at current market prices.

