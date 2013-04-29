FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sabadell agrees to buy Lloyds' Spanish retail business
April 29, 2013

Sabadell agrees to buy Lloyds' Spanish retail business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, April 29 (Reuters) - Spain’s fifth largest bank Sabadell said on Monday it had agreed to take on British bank Lloyds’ Spanish retail banking business in exchange for 537,409 of its own shares worth 84 million euros ($109 million).

Under the deal, Sabadell will become the owner of Lloyds’ private and retail banking business in Spain, including 28 offices, 1.8 billion euros of loans and 760 million euros of client deposits.

Lloyds has pledged to keep the shares in Sabadell, equivalent to 1.8 percent stake, for at least one year, the Spanish bank said in a regulatory filing.

