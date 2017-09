BRIEF-UK to extend trading plan for sale of Lloyds shares

LONDON, June 1 (Reuters) - LLOYDS BANKING GROUP - EXTENSION OF TRADING PLAN IN LLOYDS BANKING GROUP LLOYDS BANKING GROUP - INTENTION TO CONTINUE SELLING SHARES IN LLOYDS BANKING GROUP TRADING PLAN WILL CONTINUE TO BE MANAGED BY MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL PL LLOYDS BANKING GROUP - TRADING PLAN WILL NOW TERMINATE NO LATER THAN 31 DECEMBER 2015 LLOYDS BANKING GROUP - 4.2 BLN ORDINARY SHARES HAVE BEEN SOLD UNDER TRADING PLAN AT AN AVERAGE PRICE OF GREATER THAN 80P PER SHARE LLOYDS BANKING GROUP - HMT CURRENTLY OWNS APPROXIMATELY 13.6 BLN ORDINARY SHARES IN COMPANY, WHICH REPRESENTS JUST UNDER 19% (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)