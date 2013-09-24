FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lloyds sells European property loan portfolio for $422 million
#Credit Markets
September 24, 2013 / 10:59 AM / 4 years ago

Lloyds sells European property loan portfolio for $422 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group said on Tuesday it had agreed to sell a portfolio of European commercial real estate loans to private equity group Cerberus for 263 million pounds ($422 million).

The part-nationalised bank is selling off non-core assets in order to bolster its capital position and to focus on lending to UK households and businesses.

Lloyds said the sale proceeds would be used for general corporate purposes. The transaction, which is expected to complete in the fourth quarter is capital accretive but is not expected to have a material impact on the group, it said.

