Britain sells about 1 percent of Lloyds shares

LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Britain has cut its stake in Lloyds Banking Group to just below 8 percent in a renewed attempt to return the lender to full private ownership over the next year.

Lloyds said in a statement on Tuesday that the government had reduced its stake in the bank by about 1 percent to 7.99 percent.

UK Financial Investments Limited (UKFI), which manages the government’s stake in the bailed-out bank, last month resumeed share sales that were shelved almost a year ago because of market turbulence. (Reporting By Andrew MacAskill; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)