FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain sells about 1 percent of Lloyds shares
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 22, 2016 / 7:20 AM / a year ago

Britain sells about 1 percent of Lloyds shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Britain has cut its stake in Lloyds Banking Group to just below 8 percent in a renewed attempt to return the lender to full private ownership over the next year.

Lloyds said in a statement on Tuesday that the government had reduced its stake in the bank by about 1 percent to 7.99 percent.

UK Financial Investments Limited (UKFI), which manages the government’s stake in the bailed-out bank, last month resumeed share sales that were shelved almost a year ago because of market turbulence. (Reporting By Andrew MacAskill; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.