LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Britain will sell about 6 percent of part-nationalised Lloyds Banking Group, worth about 3.3 billion pounds, via a placing to institutional investors, UK Financial Investments (UKFI) said on Monday.

UKFI, which manages the government’s stakes in Lloyds and Royal Bank of Scotland, said it had agreed not to sell any more shares in the bank for a period of 90 days.

The sale will reduce the size of the government’s stake in Lloyds to 32.7 percent.