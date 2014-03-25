FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK to sell shares worth $6.9 billion in Lloyds Banking Group
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 25, 2014 / 4:46 PM / 3 years ago

UK to sell shares worth $6.9 billion in Lloyds Banking Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 25 (Reuters) - Britain will sell an additional 7.5 percent of part-nationalised Lloyds Banking Group, worth about 4.2 billion pounds ($6.9 billion), via a placing to institutional investors, UK Financial Investments (UKFI) said on Tuesday.

UKFI, which manages the government’s stakes in Lloyds and Royal Bank of Scotland, said the sale would cut the government’s stake in Lloyds to 25 percent.

Bank of America, Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and UBS have been appointed to act as bookrunners.

$1 = 0.6059 British Pounds Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Steve Slater

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.