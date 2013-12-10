FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lloyds raises 680 mln stg from St James's Place sale
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 10, 2013 / 8:16 AM / 4 years ago

Lloyds raises 680 mln stg from St James's Place sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group said it raised 680 million pounds from the sale of its remaining 21 percent stake in wealth manager St James’s Place, bolstering its capital to help meet tougher new rules.

Lloyds, which is 33 percent-owned by the government, sold around 109 million shares at a price of 630 pence per share to financial institutions, it said on Tuesday.

Lloyds said under full Basel III capital rules the placing would increase its common equity Tier 1 capital by about 685 million pounds, or 24 basis points. The bank will realise a gain of about 105 million from the sale.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.