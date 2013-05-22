FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lloyds to sell further 15 pct St. James's Place stake
May 22, 2013 / 4:01 PM / in 4 years

Lloyds to sell further 15 pct St. James's Place stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 22 (Reuters) - State-backed Lloyds Banking Group said it intends to sell 15 percent more of wealth manager St. James’s Place to boost its capital by about 500 million pounds ($752 million)under incoming capital rules.

After placing a 20 percent stake in St James’s Place in March, Lloyds had agreed not to sell any more shares in the wealth manager for a year, but said that lock-up had been waived and it would sell a further 77 million shares.

That would still leave it with a 21 percent stake in St. James‘s, whose shares closed on Wednesday at 640 pence, valuing the placing at around 493 million pounds.

Lloyds said under full Basel III capital rules the placing will increase its common equity Tier 1 capital by about 500 million pounds, or 16 basis points. Under current rules, the bank will realise a gain on sale of about 40 million pounds.

The sale is being run by Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

