Buyer could still emerge for TSB branches ahead of IPO - TSB CEO
September 9, 2013 / 11:13 AM / in 4 years

Buyer could still emerge for TSB branches ahead of IPO - TSB CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - A trade or financial buyer could still emerge to buy 631 banks being sold by Lloyds Banking Group which were re-branded as TSB on Monday ahead of a planned stock market flotation, the head of the new business said.

Lloyds was ordered to sell the branches by European regulators as a penalty for receiving a 45.5 billion pound ($71.1 billion) government bailout in the 2008 financial crisis. It plans to run the business on a standalone basis ahead of an IPO in summer 2014 but TSB’s new boss Paul Pester said that could change.

“It’s absolutely possible that someone may come in and say this is a fantastic business we’ll make you an offer for it. That’s something we can leave Lloyds to deal with,” Pester told reporters at the launch of the new business in central London.

