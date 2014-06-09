FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK's TSB says 2013 profit was $289 million -IPO prospectus
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 9, 2014 / 1:55 PM / 3 years ago

UK's TSB says 2013 profit was $289 million -IPO prospectus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 9 (Reuters) - TSB IPO-TBS.L, the new British bank being spun off from Lloyds Banking Group, made a profit of 172 million pounds ($289 million) last year, according to the prospectus for its stock market listing.

In the 332 page document, TSB said it would consider acquisition opportunities if they arose and could, in time, pay out dividends worth between 40 and 60 percent of its underlying earnings. The bank has said it will not pay a dividend until the 2017 financial year in order to invest in growth.

Lloyds said earlier on Monday that it had priced TSB’s initial public offering (IPO) at below book value. The mid-point of the price range values the business at 1.3 billion pounds.

$1 = 0.5956 British Pounds Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Steve Slater

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.