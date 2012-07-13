Lloyds close to selling branches to Co-op at steep discount -FT

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group is close to selling over 600 branches to the Co-operative Group at a steep discount to the previously mooted 1.5 billion-pound price tag, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

Lloyds must sell the branches, known as Verde, under European rules after being bailed out by Britain in 2008, in a step that will create a new competitor for the country’s established but unpopular high street banks.

The newspaper did not say how much Lloyds, 40 percent owned by the government, would initially receive for the 630 branches, though it cited people close to the process saying it could be in line for around 1 billion pounds ($1.54 billion) over a period of years, but only if the business performed well.

The Co-op’s board is due to meet early next week to finalise and approve the deal, shutting the door on seven months of complex discussions. People close to the process, cited by the FT, said details of the agreement were likely to be released shortly after that.

The Verde business has around 5 million customers and represents 6 percent of all bank branches in Britain. When combined with the Co-op business, it will have 7 percent of the total market for current accounts in Britain.

Britain’s retail banking industry is dominated by five big players - Lloyds, RBS (RBS.L), Barclays (BARC.L), HSBC (HSBA.L) and Santander (SAN.MC).

However, a recent software failure at RBS has added to public disillusionment with the established players and Britain has been keen to stimulate competition within the industry.