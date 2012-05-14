FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lloyds hires Bester as new CEO wholesale
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 14, 2012 / 10:06 AM / 5 years ago

Lloyds hires Bester as new CEO wholesale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 14 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group on Monday said it had recruited Standard Chartered banker Andrew Bester to fill its vacant position as head of wholesale banking.

Bester will take up the position of chief executive, wholesale in the third quarter, Lloyds said in a statement. He will be a member of the group executive committee and report directly to Chief Executive Antonio Horta-Osorio.

Bester is currently chief operating officer, consumer banking at Standard Chartered and has held several senior positions at the bank. He also spent six years in the investment banking division at Deutsche Bank and was finance director at outsourcing firm Xchanging.

“His extensive and broad experience in wholesale banking, as well as in transforming businesses, make him uniquely qualified for this role,” Horta-Osorio said.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.