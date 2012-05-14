Lloyds hires Bester as new CEO wholesale

LONDON, May 14 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group on Monday said it had recruited Standard Chartered banker Andrew Bester to fill its vacant position as head of wholesale banking.

Bester will take up the position of chief executive, wholesale in the third quarter, Lloyds said in a statement. He will be a member of the group executive committee and report directly to Chief Executive Antonio Horta-Osorio.

Bester is currently chief operating officer, consumer banking at Standard Chartered and has held several senior positions at the bank. He also spent six years in the investment banking division at Deutsche Bank and was finance director at outsourcing firm Xchanging.

“His extensive and broad experience in wholesale banking, as well as in transforming businesses, make him uniquely qualified for this role,” Horta-Osorio said.